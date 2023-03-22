Dateline – Clinton, South Carolina

On March 22, Edward Lowell Henderson, much loved husband, Dad, and Pop, passed away in Laurens, S.C., at the age of 87 years.

Lowell was born on July 6,1935 in Newberry County to Edward and Kathleen Henderson. He graduated from Bush River High School and went on to serve in the US Army from 1955-1957 in Wurzburg, Germany. He fondly remembered his time of service in the military, especially being a member of the Honor Guard unit. Lowell met and married his wife, Geraldine, on October 8, 1960. Soon after, they built their home in Joanna, SC, where they lived until recent months.

Lowell worked most of his life as a bookkeeper and office manager for various businesses. Lowell was passionate about his garden and was always happy to give gardening advice to anyone willing to listen. He loved sharing produce, especially watermelons and cantaloupes, with his friends and neighbors. He also enjoyed traveling to new places and led many bus trips all over the United States. Lowell loved the Lord and worked faithfully in his church throughout his life, serving as deacon, Sunday School Superintendent, and VBS Director for many years. He is well remembered for giving children and adults without transportation a ride to church on Sunday mornings.

Lowell is survived by his wife, Geraldine; two daughters: Tammy (Cal) Bankston and Cheryl (Robert) Parris; five grandchildren: Brady, Bailey, Bryna, Bevin, and Kayla; and nine great- grandchildren.

We will celebrate Lowell’s life on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at Bellview Baptist Church, Laurens, SC. Visitation with the family will be from 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM, followed by the funeral service at 2:00 PM with Rev. Darren Rood officiating. Burial will follow at Fairview Baptist Church Cemetery in Kinards, SC.

The family asks that any charitable donations be made to the American Cancer Society, https://donate.cancer.org/, P.O. Box 6704 Hagerstown, MD 21741 or Bellview Baptist Church Building Fund, 757 Bellview Church Road, Laurens, SC 29360.

Gray Funeral Home of Clinton is assisting the Henderson family with funeral arrangements.