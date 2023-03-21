Clinton, South Carolina

Carolyn Dale Wilson, age 63, passed away Saturday, March 11, 2023, at her home.

She was born in Whitmire, SC and was a daughter of Joanne Smitherman and James Smitherman and JW Crapps. She worked at Torrington for 13 years, then First Baptist Church daycare for 10 plus years. Working with children was something she really enjoyed, she also taught missions friends at Bellview Baptist Church for several years.

Dale is survived by her husband, Mark Wilson of the home; two children, Kenny Hanks of Laurens, Randy Hanks of Laurens; Parent, James Smitherman; Siblings, Renne Osborne of Clinton, Troy Smitherman of Clinton; Nephews and Niece, Amanda Osborne, Christopher Tinsley, Zane Osborne, Joey Dobbins and Josh Dobbins; and 2 grandchildren and 5 grandnieces.

She is predeceased by her Parents, Joanne Smitherman, and JW Crapps; Son, James Brock Hanks; Siblings, Sandy Jo Dobbins, and Johnboy Crapps.

Funeral Services will be conducted Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 1 PM at Bellview Baptist Church of Laurens. The Family will receive friends prior to the service from 12 to 1 PM at Bellview Baptist Church.

Memorials may be sent to Bellview Baptist Church (757 Bellview Church RD, Laurens, SC 29360)

Condolences can be expressed to the family at www.upstatecremations.com.