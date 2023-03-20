Laurens, South Carolina

Mattie Garrett Waldrop, 98, of Laurens and widow of the late George Matthew Waldrop passed away Monday, March 20, 2023, at NHC in Laurens.

Born in Woodruff, she was a daughter of the late Carl Ruth and Eula Nelson Garrett. Mrs. Waldrop was a member of Eastside Baptist Church and retired from 3M and GE.

The last surviving member of her immediate family, she is survived by: children, Deborah Waldrop Ginn (Sammie), Toby Brent Waldrop (Wanda) and Randy George Waldrop (Donna); grandchildren, Kristen Woods (Ashley), Heather Ginn, Kyle Waldrop (Beth), Ethan Waldrop and Ray Tumblin; eleven great-grandchildren and thirteen great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by a daughter, Libby Jean Waldrop and a granddaughter, Ashley Ginn Porter.

Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Friday, March 24, 2023, at Eastside Baptist Church conducted by Rev. J.D. Putman, Jr., Rev. Jimmy Binns, Rev. Barry Garrett with burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service.

The family would like to thank NHC of Laurens and Caris Hospice for their loving care of Mrs. Waldrop.

Memorials may be made to Eastside Baptist Church, 333 Conway Ave., Laurens, SC 29360 or to Samaritan’s Purse at www.samaritanspurse.org.

Condolences can be expressed to the family at www.thekennedymortuary.com.

