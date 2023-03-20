Mountville, South Carolina

Martha Munday Noffz, age 80, of Mountville, and wife of the late Robert Alvin “Bob” Noffz, Sr., passed away on Monday, March 20, 2023, at her home.

Born in Laurens, she was a daughter of the late Olin and Laura Mae Davis Mundy. A faithful and active member of Faith Baptist Church, Martha worked for many years with Laurens Glass and retired with Laurens Commission of Public Works.

She is survived by her children, Ginger Strawhorn (Charles) of Bradley, SC, Kris Butler (Rodger) of Laurens, SC, Robert A. Noffz, Jr. (Judy) of Waterloo, SC, and Linda Crooks (Stacy) of Anderson, SC; brothers, Jerry Mundy of Laurens and Milford Mundy (Karen) of Laurens; sisters, Carol Ford of Greenwood and Betty Gilbert (Carroll) of Spartanburg; grandchildren, Amber Overstreet (Jimmy) of Laurens, SC, Jessica McLean (Andrew) Mauldin, SC, Roni Noffz of Greenwood, SC, Josh Blackwell of Anaheim, CA, Haley Waggoner (Joe) of Greenwood, SC, Brady Blackwell of Anderson, SC; and six great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a sister, Vicky Babb.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, March 24, 2023, at Faith Baptist Church in Laurens conducted by Pastor Billy Cole with burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the church beginning one hour prior to the service.

The family will be at the home.

Memorials may be made to Faith Baptist Church, 1607 Greenwood Road, Laurens, SC 29360 or to Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 West Alexander Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.