Laurens, South Carolina

Elizabeth McDaniel Fridy, age 90, of Laurens, and widow of Fred Hamiter Fridy, Jr., passed away on Monday, March 20, 2023, at Prisma Health Laurens County Hospital.

Born in Greenwood, she was a daughter of the late Samuel Earl and Bess Cooper McDaniel. Mrs. Fridy retired from the SC Regional Housing Authority and was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church. She loved the lake and spending time with her family.

Surviving are her sons, Fred H. Fridy, III. (Kim) and Steven E. Fridy (Kaye), both of Laurens; sister, Nancy Culbertson (Richard) of Laurens; grandchildren, Josh Fridy, Mariel Cooper (Isaac), Stewart Robertson, and Philip Robertson (Holly); and six great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, March 23, 2023, at Forest Lawn Cemetery conducted by Rev. Myra Taylor.

The family will be at their respective homes and will receive friends at The Kennedy Mortuary from 6:00 – 8:00 PM on Wednesday.

Memorials may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, PO Box 927, Laurens, SC 29360.

The family would like to especially thank the nurses and staff at Laurens County Hospital and Prisma Hospice for their love and care given to Mrs. Fridy.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.

The Kennedy Mortuary & Crematory