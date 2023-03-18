Mountville, South Carolina

Carroll Eugene Smith, 88, went to be with his Lord Saturday, March 18, 2023, at NHC Laurens, and was reunited with his late wife and love of his life, Iris Hughes Smith, on her birthday.

Mr. Smith was born November 20, 1934, to the late Carl T. and Myrtle T. Smith. Having worked many years at Smith Pontiac-Cadillac and Clinton Mills, he retired from Suburban Propane in Laurens. He was a faithful member of Temple Baptist Church in Laurens, where he served as a Deacon, a Sunday School teacher, and sang in the choir. Singing hymns was one of his favorite things to do, and he had a song in his heart until the end. His unique wit, compassionate spirit, and loving heart will be missed by so many, as he made such an impact on all those around him.

Mr. Smith is survived by his son, Robert W. Smith (Bobby) and wife Terry, grandchildren Robert W. Smith II (BJ) and wife Samantha, and Jonas L. Smith, and a great-grandchild Charles W. Smith (Charlie). He is also survived by sisters-in-law Joan Smith and Lucille Smith of Mountville, Jane Hughes of Simpsonville, and many loving nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and his loving wife, he is predeceased by his twin brother, Harold Smith; brothers Bill, Maurice, Merle, and Charles Smith; stepmother Sudie M. Smith; sisters-in-law, Ethel and Wilma Smith; and a brother-in-law, James T. Hughes.

The family will be at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Bobby Smith, 1691 Smithville Road, Mountville, SC 29370. Visitation will be Monday, March 20, 2023, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the Kennedy Mortuary in Laurens.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm, Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at Temple Baptist Church officiated by Rev. David Johnston and Rev. Alex Henderson. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Laurens, SC.

Memorials may be made in lieu of flowers to Temple Baptist Church Missions Fund, 21215 Hwy 76 East, Laurens, SC 29360.

