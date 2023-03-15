LDHS opens Region 4-3A victory with win over Eastside

Laurens baseball opened its Region 2-4A season Monday with a 16-6 win at Eastside.

Wofford signee Jackson Martin led the Raiders 18-hit parade, going 5-for-5 with a homer, two doubles, 4 RBI and four runs scored. Mason Hamby and Asher Goss also each hit home runs for the Raiders (2-5-1 overall, 1-0 Region 2-4A).

Josh Hughes allowed two hits over 5 1/3 innings to pick up the win for LDHS. Hamby went 3-for-5, while Zay Pulley, Ben Willis, Bennett Edwards and Jack Yarbrough collected two hits apiece.

On Friday, a seventh-inning rally by LDHS came up just short as the game-tying run was thrown out at the plate and host Hillcrest held on for a 5-4 victory Friday.

Martin’s two-out single in the seventh scored Jireh Brown from third, but Yabrough was thrown out at home as he attempted to score from second, ending the game.

LDHS is set play Eastside twice more this week with games today at home and Friday at Eastside.\

No. 1 Clinton suffers setback

The Patriots jumped out to an early lead after three innings and held on for a 4-3 nonconference victory over the Red Devils Thursday, handing Clinton its first loss of the season.

The Red Devils (5-1) are ranked No. 1 in Class 3A by the S.C. Baseball Coaches’ Association and were coming off a 2-0 home win over rival LDHS.

Clinton plated two runs in the fifth to cut the lead to 3-2 on an RBI single from Brett Young that scored Justin Copeland. Young scored on a triple from Wilson

Wages, who went 1-for-3 and added a sacrifice fly in the fifth that scored Copeland for the final run of the game.

Four Clinton pitchers issued nine walks and struck out five Patriots. Zane McLendon took the loss in relief for the Red Devils.

Raiders, Revis rally in Game 2 vs. Bruins; pound Eastside 34-1 Monday

Senior May Revis hit a game-winning, two-out single to score Addison Trevino from second as Laurens rallied from what had once been a four-run deficit for a 11-10 victory Saturday over South Florence in the second game of a doubleheader.

Revis’ seventh-inning walk-off single came after Summer Nations’ two-run double that cut the Bruins’ lead to 10-9.

Payton Herring, who started the inning off with a single and later stole third, scored on a fly-out, tag-out double play from third to tie the game at 10-10.

South Carolina State signee Kauree Munyan went 2-for-4 with a home run and drove in five LDHS runs. Revis went 2-for-2 with 3 RBI, Herring wen 2-for-5 from the lead-off spot and Carly Edwards went 2-for 4 with three runs scored.

LDHS improved to 3-1 on the season with the win.

South Florence pitcher Payton Perry pitched a four-hit shutout in Game 1 of the doubleheader, a 9-0 Bruins victory.

Treveno went 2-for-4 for LDHS.

On Monday, LDHS exploded for 18 runs in the fourth inning in a 34-1 victory over Eastside Monday night.

The 18 runs in the fourth came after 13 runs in the opening inning.

Revis went 4-for-4 and drove in six runs; Munyan went 3-3 with 4RBI and six runs scored; Treveno went 5-for-6 with five runs scored; Herring went 4-for-4 with 3 RBI and scored four runs. Savannah Nations also collected three hits and 2 RBI.

The game ended after four innings due to the mercy rule.

The Raiders improved to 4-1 overall and 1-0 in Region 2-4A.

Hurricanes storm LA

The home-schooled Greenville Hurricanes made quick work of Laurens Academy with a 15-0 victory Thursday.

The game was stopped after three innings due to the 15-run mercy rule. Greenville scored nine runs in the third to end the game.

Three Hurricane pitchers worked one inning apiece and combined for the one-hit shutout, striking out seven and walking two.

Hack Hardy recorded LA’s only hit.

Clinton tops LDHS on links

The Clinton golf team defeated Laurens 170-189 Friday at Lakeside Country Club.

Clinton’s Javi Carles led all scorers with a 2-over-par 38. Aiden Bragg (43), Luke McMurray (44) and Mia Carles (45) led the Red Devils.

Jaedon Weathers paced LDHS with a 41 along with Jace Bishop (44), Cameron Seay (48) and Madox Holtzclaw (56).

Red Devils open season with win

The Clinton boys tennis team opened the season with a 4-2 victory Thursday at Chapin.

Singles: No. 1 Connor Dailey (Cl.) def. Will Gierhart 6-0, 6-0; No. 2 Nathan Meade (Cl.) def. Harrison Sechrest 6-4, 6-1; No. 3 Edwin Orr (Cl.) def. Tyler Hance 6-2, 6-2; No. 4 Andrew Broyles (Ch.) def. Eli Brewer 6-3, 7-5; No. 5 Jacob King (Cl.) def. Josh Herman 6-3, 6-2.

Doubles: No. 2 Walker Brice and Judson Brice (Ch.) def. Matthew King and Cooper Stinson 6-0.

Prep Notes: LDHS scored a 6-0 victory over visiting Hillcrest Wednesday in a non-region boy stennis match. The two teams are to meet again today. . . . The Clinton girls soccer team won its first two matches of the season without giving up a goal, notching a 1-0 home win over Gray Collegiate and shutting out host Saluda 7-0. . . . Greenwood scored the lone goal in a 1-0 victory over LDHS Friday. . . . The LDHS boys soccer team gave up two second-half goals in a 3-2 loss Friday to Byrnes.