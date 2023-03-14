Laurens, South Carolina

Randall Michael “Randy” Huber, Jr., age 73, of Laurens, and husband of Bertha Vina Jordan Huber, passed away on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at Prisma Health North Greenville Hospital, surrounded by his family.

Born Biloxi, MS, he was a son of the late Randall Michael Huber, Sr. and Marian Louise Tranchant Huber. Randy was a US Marine Veteran and was a self-employed physical therapist who took great pride in his work. He also loved spending time with his family.

Surviving in addition to his wife of 50 years are his children, Heather Wheless (Paul) of Simpsonville, and Randall Michael “Randy” Huber, III of Moore, SC; brother, Danny Huber (Lynn) of Gloucester, MA; sister, Mary Huber of Biloxi, MS; and three grandchildren, Abigale Taylor, Michael Huber, and Ashlyn Whitfield.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at The Kennedy Mortuary Chapel. The family will receive friends at the mortuary immediately following the memorial service.

A private interment will be held at Westview Memorial Park with Military Honors.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Cancer Society of Greenville, 113 Mills Avenue, Greenville, SC 29605 or to Toys for Tots, 669 Perimeter Road, Greenville, SC 29605.

