Randall “Randy” Jerry Heaton, age 65 of Clinton passed away Monday March 13, 2023 at the Prisma Health Laurens County Hospital.

Randy was born July 24, 1957 in Clinton SC. He was the son of Jerry Heaton (Lorraine) of Clinton and the late Joyce Creswell Campbell.

Randy spent a short time in the Navy. He was a local notary and an accredited pastor for the Open Door Christian Center where he mentored and helped many individuals throughout his tenure of 14 years. He was a loving father, son, brother and a loyal dedicated friend.

Surviving are his daughter Stacey Wilson (Chris) of Clinton, his son Randall Thomas Heaton also of Clinton, 3 sisters Susie Heaton Smith (Bobby) of Clinton, Cindy Heaton Humphries (Bobby) of Athens Ga, Amy Heaton Lindler (Merle) of Simpsonville, a stepbrother Andy Entrekin (Melissa) of Clinton, a stepsister Kristina Kinard (Bill) of Mills River NC, 6 grandchildren Heather Strickland (Nick), Amanda Wilson (Chris), AJ Wilson, Jacob Thomas Heaton, Aubrianna Adair Heaton, Mia Analisa Heaton, 4 great-grandchildren Anthony, Jaelynn, Bryson, Joseph, and lots of nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held Friday March 17, 2023, 2 pm at the Open Door Christian Center in Hope Chapel, Clinton.

In lieu of flowers, memorials, contributions may be made to the Open Door Christian Center. Mailed to: PO Box 925,

Or dropped off at: 209 E Main Street Clinton SC. 29325