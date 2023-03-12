Laurens, South Carolina

Kathryn “Kathy” Ann Bryan Burriss, age 79, of Laurens, and wife of Claude Donald Burriss, passed away on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at home surrounded by her family.

Born in Augusta, GA, she was a daughter of the late James Edward Bryan, Sr. and Katherine Lamb Bryan. Kathy was a graduate of Lander University and Clemson University, where she received a Master of Education. Kathy was a fifth-grade teacher at Sanders Elementary in Laurens for 25 years. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Laurens and was an avid Bridge player.

In addition to her husband Don, she is survived by her children, Donna Burriss Smith (Eric) of Laurens, Keith Bryan Burriss (Fran) of Florence, SC, and Kenneth Edward Burriss of Greer; grandchildren, Neilson Nicole Smith of Laurens, Wheeler Hamilton Smith (Eliza) of Laurens, Jane Kathryn Burriss of Clemson, and Keasler Mims Burriss of San Diego, CA; sister, Nancy Bryan Meadors (Joey) of Clinton; and brothers, James Edward Bryan, Jr. (Dianne) of Laurens and Franklin Ray Bryan (Jeanie) of Mauldin.

In addition to her parents, Kathy was predeceased by twin brothers, William and Robert Bryan.

A memorial service will be held at 3:30 PM on Sunday, March 19, 2023, at First Presbyterian Church of Laurens, conducted by Rev. Dr. Mike McCracken.

The family will receive friends after the service in the sanctuary.

Memorials may be made to Laurens County Cancer Association, 1337 Medical Ridge Road, Clinton, SC 29325; American Heart Association, 156 Milestone Way, Suite A, Greenville, SC 29615; Laurens County Hospice, P.O. Box 178, Clinton, SC 29325; or to First Presbyterian Church, 400 West Main Street, Laurens, SC 29360.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.