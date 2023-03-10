Dateline – Clinton, South Carolina

Carolyn Davis Heaton, age 85 and widow of Walter Lewis Heaton passed away Friday, March 10, 2023 at Hospice of Laurens County.

She was born July 17, 1937 in Spartanburg, SC and was a daughter of the late Arthur B. and Dorothy Owens Davis. She as a member of the First Pentecostal Holiness Church.

Surviving are daughters, Christine Dunaway (Jimmy) of Laurens, and Tammy D. Heaton (Steve Harlan) of Enoree, SC; a son, James Arthur Heaton (Lori) of Goldsboro, NC; a brother, Maxie Allen Davis (Margie) of Whigham, GA.; nine grandchildren, Heather Dunaway Tucker (Michael), Kristina Dunaway Crowder (Dale), EJ Dunaway Gardner (BJ), Jamie Dunaway Jennings (Barrett), Kayla Entrekin, Danielle Entrekin Rogers (Chase), Tyler Wayne Rackley (Julia), Ashley Heaton Holbert (Joshua), ChiChi Heaton Splawn (Josh); eighteen great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchild; special nieces, Darla Sheppard (Tony), Dianne Miller (Jimmy) both of Clinton.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by a son, Walter Allen “Wally” Heaton and a sister, Mary Christine (Tena) Blackwelder.

Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, Mar. 14, 2023 at 2:00 PM at the First Pentecostal Holiness Church with entombment to take place at Pinelawn Memory Gardens Mausoleum. The family will receive friends Monday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. at the funeral home.

The family will be at the home of her granddaughter, EJ Gardner, 205 W. Maple St., Clinton, SC 29325.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the First Pentecostal Holiness Church Youth, 403 Academy Street, Clinton, SC 29325.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.grayfuneralhome.com

Gray Funeral Home of Clinton