In Loving Memory of

Patsy Lee Wentworth

1935 – 2023

Dateline- Olathe, Kansas

Patsy Lee Wentworth, 88, of Olathe, passed away on March 8, 2023, at Benton House Assisted Living facility.

She was born on March 4, 1935, to Raymond H. Dry and Marie D. (Stotts) Dry in Los Angeles, California.

After her parents’ divorce, Patsy and her sister Dona “Penny” were raised in California solely by their mother Marie and stepfather Herschel Hayes, until moving to Kansas when she got married.

Patsy worked as a machinist and composite technician for Beechcraft, Boeing, and Learjet; airline manufacturing companies prior to her early retirement. She was a hard worker and very active in her companies as well as her machinist union.

On February 17, 1955, in Jackson County, Kansas City, Missouri, she married Robert Lee Mueller, and they made their home in Wichita, Kansas. They had two children together; Kriss and Sherrie, and later divorced.

In 1973, she met and married Gerald T. Wentworth, and welcomed into her life stepchildren, Janet, Shawn, and Curtis. They made their home in Wichita, KS, and then after retirement, Gray Court, Laurens County, SC. They were married 49 years until his passing on July 30, 2022.

She loved nature, animals, and her family. She raised birds in her own aviary, kept fish and there was never a stray dog if she could help it. She loved and cared for many in her lifetime. She loved horses and was an avid equestrian in her younger days. She loved to swim, to sail and compete, spending much of her free time out at Cheney Reservoir, Cheney KS, with her husband Jerry, until relocating to South Carolina in 1996. She was a very accomplished painter, and beloved woman with a big heart.

She is survived by her family members; children Kriss Mueller of Wichita, KS, Sherrie Richmond of Wichita, KS, grandchildren Danya McNeill (Chris), Colby Davis (Chris), Haley Richmond, and Feather Vigo, great-grandchildren Kenzie Gerbrandt (Clayton, Abel, and Wake) Collin and Chloe Davis, Kylie McArthur and Olive, and her stepchildren Janet Reinhardt (Monte), Curtis Wentworth (Kim), grandchildren Chris Foster (Jodi), Jennafer Ausley (Cheyne), Candace Hammons, Amanda Fuston, Blake Wentworth, Brooke Wentworth, great-grandchildren Brooklyn Foster, Baylee Hammons, Cooper Foster, Olivia Foster, Sophia Iglesias, Ava Iglesias, and Grant Ausley.

Patsy was preceded in death by her parents, her sister (Dona), her husband Gerald (Jerry), stepson Shawn Wentworth, and great grandson Dakota Rush Messner.

A Celebration of Life for Patsy will be held at a later date.

Penwell-Gabel – Funeral Home (913-768-6777) is assisting the family