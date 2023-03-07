Dist. 55 offers virtual Mental Wellness resource Wednesday evening

As the pandemic’s unseen costs begin to unfold on the mental health front, some wonder how school children will be impacted. Despite the massive challenge we face, there are growing resources to help families who are struggling.

“The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates 1 in 5 children experience a mental disorder in a given year. We deeply care about our students and seek to empower our families to promote and maintain good mental health among themselves and their children. I hope that our families will take advantage of the free resources available to them and join our Virtual Family Mental Health Night,” said Laurens County School District 55 Superintendent Dr. Ameca C. Thomas.

Virtual Family Mental Health Night – Talk to a Therapist

Laurens County School District 55 is partnering with The Cook Center for Human Connection to host a free virtual Family Mental Health night on March 8, 2023, from 8:00-9:00 PM. Participants will hear from a leading clinical psychologist, be able to ask questions and learn about free resources available.

Register now by going to https://CookCenter.info/March8 or scan the QR code below.

If you miss this event or can’t make it live, check out https://ParentGuidance.org where you can access on-demand virtual courses, professional support, and a safe community for parents to learn how to support their children and get answers to mental health questions. There are courses on anxiety, depression, self-worth, grief and loss, suicidal ideation, and other mental health concerns. All courses are created by therapists, psychiatrists, psychologists, and other certified mental health practitioners. There is even a portal where you can “Ask a Therapist” your tough questions, as well as see questions and answers from other parents.

The Cook Center for Human Connection has made these resources available to help increase hope in a time of continuing uncertainty and growing mental health concerns. There are good people in your community working to provide solutions and help for those who are struggling. If you or anyone you know is in a mental health emergency, reach out immediately to the suicide prevention lifeline here: 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or text HOME to 741741.