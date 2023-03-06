LifeNet Expands Air Medical Service with New Base in Laurens County

Air medical team brings lifesaving emergency care to western South Carolina

Clinton, SC, March 1, 2023 – A trusted name in air medical service is ready to answer the call when residents of Laurens County and beyond need emergency care. LifeNet 7 opened on Wednesday, March 1 in collaboration with Prisma Health Laurens County Hospital in Clinton, SC. This new base, located near the hospital, will ensure that residents have access to superior air medical services with quicker response times for emergency and trauma situations.

LifeNet is part of Air Methods, the leading air medical provider in the United States offering critical care and transport in emergency situations, as well as interfacility transport when patients need to move between hospitals for specialized care.

“We are excited to bring increased access to air medical care to the people of Laurens County and the surrounding area,” said Patrick Lamontagne, account executive with Air Methods. “By partnering with Prisma Health, we can ensure this community will receive the highest level of care in the shortest amount of time possible. We have the best trained clinicians in the air medical industry, and the doctors and nurses at Prisma Health are masters at what they do on the ground. Patients will go from our capable hands to theirs, ensuring total care when every minute counts.”

LifeNet 7 is flying an EC130 T2 helicopter known for its efficiency and safety. With blood stocked on board the aircraft, the fully staffed crew of industry-leading trauma clinicians can administer it to patients in-flight when there is a risk of severe blood loss and hemorrhagic shock. Not only will LifeNet 7 be open for service 24/7, but most of the crew is from the nearby area, so they are familiar with the terrain and the needs of the community.

“Prisma Health Laurens County Hospital is grateful for this partnership as it is a tremendous benefit to the local community’s access to care,” said Justin Benfield, CEO of Prisma Health Laurens County Hospital. “Rural hospitals and communities, like Laurens County, do not always have immediate access to specialized care. This partnership enhances access and allows us to get patients to that specialized care much faster and will effectively impact better outcomes.”

Air Methods believes everyone deserves access to lifesaving care without the need for memberships. They are in-network with most major insurance providers, including Blue Cross Blue Shield South Carolina, Aetna, Humana, and many other leading health insurance companies, so insured patients are only responsible for their co-pay, deductible, or maximum out-of-pocket cost outlined in their policies. All patients transported by LifeNet have access to robust patient advocacy services to help ensure affordability, regardless of insurance status. In an emergency requiring air medical service, a patient should be transported by the first available aircraft without waiting for a specific company to be available based on membership.