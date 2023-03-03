Hickory Tavern, South Carolina

Helen Eugenia Kellett, age 96, of Hickory Tavern, passed away on Friday, March 3, 2023, at Martha Franks Retirement Community.

Born in Hickory Tavern, she was a daughter of the late Jimmie Lee and Ethel Bolt Kellett. Helen was employed with JP Stevens Watts Plant and Laurens Mill. She was a member of Friendship Presbyterian Church. Helen loved gardening and flowers.

She is survived by her niece, Sandra Howard; and nephews, Jimmy Kellett, Jerry Crumpton, and Jeff Lyons.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brothers, J.P. Kellett and Ray Kellett; sisters, Inez K. Thompson, Lucille K. Lyons, and Rachel K. Crumpton; niece, Mildred Thompson; and nephews, Tommy Thompson, and Mike Lyons.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00AM, on Monday, March 6, 2023, at Friendship Presbyterian Church Cemetery conducted by Rev. Dr. Robert Cathcart.

The family will be at their respective homes and will receive friends at the cemetery immediately following the graveside service.

Memorials may be made to Friendship Presbyterian Church, 2094 Neely Ferry Road, Laurens, SC 29360.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.