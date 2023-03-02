Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Mary Elizabeth Miller passed away with her loving family by her side on Thursday, March 2, 2023 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. She was born on July 8, 1939 in White Pond, North Carolina.

She graduated from Littlefield High School in 1957 and from nursing school at Highsmith Hospital in 1961. During her time at Highsmith, Mary was president of the Student Nurse Association of North Carolina, president of the Student Government, active member of the Glee Club, a member of the Christian Student Union and played on the school’s basketball team. She proudly served as a Registered Nurse for many years at Southeastern General Hospital, Dupont Industries, and Black and Decker.

She was a member of the First Baptist Church of North Myrtle Beach where she participated in the Adult Workers Sunday School Class. She and her husband, David, resided in Briarcliffe RV Park where she had many supportive friends and neighbors.

Mary was a loving wife to her husband David, a wonderful mother to her children, Les and Jackie, and an amazing nana to her grandchildren. She cared for her family and friends deeply, always going above and beyond for them. She was a passionate and devoted North Carolina Tar Heels Basketball fan and made sure to tune into every game on TV. On any given day, you could find Mary planting flowers, socializing with her neighbors, cooking her grandchildren her famous cornbread fritters or shopping at the mall.

She is reunited in death with her parents, Dillon and Kate Horne; her brothers, Autheo, Thomas, and Bobby Lee Horne; along with her sister, Virginia Tatum. She will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her.

Left to cherish Mary’s memory are her husband, David Miller; her two children, Les Willis (Kellie), Jackie Smith (Jeff); four grandchildren, Haley Smith (fiancée Cody), Collin Willis, Evan Smith, Noah Smith; sister, Rebecca Jolly; brother, Carl Horne; as well as a special niece, Beth Miller, along with other nieces and nephews.

A memorial service for Mary will be held at a later date. Lee Funeral Home and Crematory of Little River/North Myrtle Beach is serving the family. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.leefhandcrematory.com for the Miller family.