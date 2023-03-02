Laurens, South Carolina

Martha “Meta” McGinnis Reid, age 86, of Laurens, and wife of Johnny Furman Reid, passed away on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at her home.

Born in Articlave, Northern Ireland, and raised in Coleraine, she was the daughter of Samuel and Sadie Caldwell. Meta retired from Palmetto Bank (United Community Bank) and was of the Presbyterian faith. She loved caring for her cats.

Surviving in addition to her husband are her siblings, Jimmy Gordon, Alan Lilley, and Peggy McNeil; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Cryptside services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at Forest Lawn Cemetery conducted by Rev. James K. Hamilton. Visitation will be held at the cemetery immediately following the service.

The family will be at the residence.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Laurens County, PO Box 178, Clinton, SC 29325.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.