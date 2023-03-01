Appling, Georgia

Mr. Furman Lollis, 80, of Appling, Georgia passed away on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 surrounded by his loving family.

Furman graduated in 1965 from Clemson University. After his graduation, he taught at Aiken High School then began working at the County Extension office in Aiken. Later he worked at Federal Land Bank and in 1979 opened Tavern Fashions in Hickory Tavern, SC. Furman and Miriam relocated to Appling where he began L & L Landscaping and continued until this past December.

Furman enjoyed farming various vegetables, including squash, cucumbers, corn, cabbage, turnips, but especially TOMATOES. He loved to grow delicious tomatoes and enjoyed them at every meal. He always had a watchful eye when traveling for admiring tractors. Beyond all of his accomplishments, his greatest joy was spending time with his family and precious grandchildren.

Furman is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Miriam Lollis; son, Charlie Lollis; daughter, Lea Lollis; brother, Jerry (Martha) Lollis; sister, Linda (Rick) Campbell; grandchildren, Brittney Meadows and Sam Malone; three precious great-grandchildren, Riot Meadows, Everly Meadows and Wylder Meadows; and his beloved four legged companion, Hector. Mr. Lollis was preceded in death by his brother, Frank Lollis; and grandson, Harley Malone.

Funeral Services to celebrate Furman’s life will be held, 2 PM, Monday, March 6, 2023 at Damascus Baptist Church with Rev. George Rinker officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 1 – 2 PM at the church prior to the funeral.

Because of his passion of farming, in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to National FFA Foundation, P.O. Box 68960, Indianapolis, IN 46278 or National 4-H Council Contributions, PO Box 69364, Baltimore, MD 21264-9364 in Furman’s memory.

