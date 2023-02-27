Clinton, South Carolina

Richard Lester “Rick” Nelson, age 71, of Clinton, and husband of Rachel Hall Nelson, passed away on Monday, February 27, 2023, at Hospice of Laurens County Hospice House.

Born in Laurens, he was a son of the late James Franklin and Mattie Susan Bedenbaugh Nelson. Rick was a member of First Baptist Church of Irmo and attended Bethel Baptist Church in Laurens. He was a retired Realtor and then retired from Laurens County Assessor’s Office as an appraiser. Rick was a loving husband, father, and grandfather.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sons, Richard Kyle Nelson (Marion Jackson Nelson) of Taylors and James David Nelson (Shannon Craig) of Laurens; a brother, James Fredrick Nelson (Jane Sullivan Nelson) of Waterloo, grandchildren, Parker Nelson, Bill Nelson, and Harrison Nelson; and nieces, Wendy Marie Nelson of Austin, TX and Leslie Brooke Nelson of Norfolk, VA.

In addition to his parents, Rick was predeceased by his first wife, Gladys Horne “Debbie” Nelson.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM, on Sunday, March 5, 2023, at Bethel Baptist Church conducted by Rev. Allen Gregory. The family will receive friends at the church immediately following the memorial service.

The family will be at the residence.

Memorials may be made to Bethel Baptist Church, 885 Bethel Church Road, Laurens, SC 29360. or Hospice of Laurens County, PO Box 178, Clinton, SC 29325.

