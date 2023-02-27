PC hosts Clinton candidates’ forum this week ahead of March 7 election

Clinton, South Carolina – Two evenings of “Meet the Candidates” Forums this week will give City of Clinton voters a chance to hear the platforms of those running for mayor and contested seats on Clinton City Council ahead of the March 7 municipal elections.

The candidate forums are hosted by the Presbyterian College Department of Political Science, and are scheduled for 6 to 7:30 p.m. this week, both on Tuesday, and Wednesday, Feb. 28 and March 1. It is open to the public at Edmunds Hall near S. Broad, Clinton, on the campus at Presbyterian College, and parking is behind Belk Auditorium on Maple Street.

It’s a large field of candidates,” said Ben Bailey, who along with colleague Erin McCall are the Political Science professors planning the forum.

Between the mayor and Clinton City Council, there are four contested seats with a total of 13 contenders. Candidates for the mayor’s race and Seat 4 will speak Tuesday night, Feb. 28, and candidates for Seats 2 and 6 will take the stage at 6 p.m. Wednesday night.

"By splitting it up, we can ensure that the candidates have enough time to introduce themselves and substantively answer questions put to them by the moderator," Bailey said.

Tuesday evening is the forum for the three mayoral candidates – Leonard Pitts, Randy Randall and current City Councilman Ronnie Roth; and Seat 4 candidates – incumbent Gary Kuykendall, Vernon McCall and Stewart Owens. Current Mayor Bob McLean is not running for re-election.

On Wednesday evening, March 1, four candidates for Seat 2 include Shaquille Harp, Ken Turner, Reginald Vance and Anita Williams. Ward 6 candidate Andy Howard will face Incumbent Megan Walsh. Current Seat 2 Council Woman Shirley Jenkins chose not to run for re-election.

“The candidates will be answering questions that we provide to them in advance,” Bailey said, “and please note that questions will not be taken from the audience.”