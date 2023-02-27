City of Laurens answers queries with Town Hall Meeting Tuesday, Feb. 28

Laurens, South Carolina – Officials with the City of Laurens will be answering questions about the city’s growth, the new trash pickup service, how the Laurens Police plans to continue keeping the community safe, information about the city’s beautification efforts and other topics when it holds a public Town Hall Meeting tomorrow night, Tuesday, Feb. 28.

It will begin at 6 p.m., at The Ridge at Laurens, which is located at 301 Exchange Road, Laurens.

It’s an opportunity for members of the public to speak with Laurens Mayor Nathan Senn, Building and Zoning Director Brandon Roberts, Laurens Police Chief Keith Grounsell, Streets and Sanitation Director Kerwin Tribble and District Three Councilor Cassandra Campbell.