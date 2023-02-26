Laurens, South Carolina

Barbara Anne Hunter (née Barnes), 89, beloved wife of Robert Cordell Hunter, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, February 26, 2023.

Born July 10, 1933, in Newell, NC, she was the daughter of the late Thomas Bryan and Ethel Collier Barnes.

Barbara was a member of Bellview Baptist Church in Laurens, South Carolina. She and Bob were married for 69 years. She was a devoted wife serving alongside Bob in all areas of life. She was a proud military wife with a servant’s heart; moving many times during Bob’s military career making their home wherever they served. She was the true definition of selflessness.

Early in her life Barbara felt called to the mission field. In 1978 after retiring from the military, Barbara and Bob were appointed by the International Mission Board of the Southern Baptist Convention. They served for more than 20 years in Eastern and Southern Africa. After retiring from the mission field, they continued to serve as volunteers. Barbara was active in the South Carolina Women’s Missionary Union; frequently speaking to promote mission work.

Barbara was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, mentor, and friend. Barbara was a woman of deep faith, always focusing on her church and family. She will be greatly missed but her memory and legacy of love and faith will carry on through those who knew and loved her.

In addition to her loving husband, she is survived by sons, Wayne Cordell Hunter (Linda), Robert Bryan Hunter (Debbie); daughter, Judith Anne Nicholson (Richard); seven grandchildren, Stephanie High (Regan), Joshua Hunter, Bryan Hunter (Samantha), Trent Hunter (Nichole), Shay Hunter (Isaac), Sarah Nicholson, and Daniel Nicholson; three great-granddaughters, Audrey High, Spencer Hunter, and Ava Hunter; sister-in-law, Phinalia Hunter, and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by siblings: Mildred Barnes, Thomas Barnes, Jr., Marian Anderson, Frances Long, William Barnes, and Charles Barnes.

Visitation will be Thursday, March 9, 2023, from 12:15 p.m. until 1:15 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Homes, Northwest, with a funeral service at 1:30 p.m. Interment will follow at Greenville Memorial Gardens at 3:00 p.m. (Eastern Standard Time)

Family and friends who are unable to attend the service can view the Live Stream by clicking on the “Watch Livestream” button located on the obituary page at www.thomasmcafee.com.