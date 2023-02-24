LCSO investigating shooting death in Cross Hill

Officers from the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting death that occurred Friday morning in Cross Hill.

The shooting took place around 4:20 a.m. The victim was an adult male. His identity has not yet been released by the Laurens County Coroner’s Office.

Deputies responded to the incident Friday morning at Leaman Street near Shealy Circle. The LCSO later announced on social media that deputies were in the Lisbon Road area as part of the investigation.

The LCSO also said there is no danger to the public.