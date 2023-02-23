LA’s Ballard lifts Crusaders to state title tilt with late 3

Rylee Ballard hit her fifth and final 3-pointer of the game in the final seconds Thursday to lift the Laurens Academy girls basketball team into the SCISA Class 1A state championship game by way of a 44-41 victory over Wardlaw Academy in Columbia.

The Crusaders will play at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Sumter Civic Center. LA will face the winner of Thursday’s semifinal contest between Curtist Baptist and Cambridge Academy.

Ballard scored a game-high 22 points, while Gracie Hall added 11 with three 3-pointers, and LA leading scorer on the season Olivia Huck finished with 9 points. Emily Suttles was the only other LA player to score, finishing with 2 points.

LA exploded out to a 21-3 lead in the first half, but Wardlaw battled back steadily to take a 39-37 lead late in the fourth quarter. Wardlaw outscored LA 34-19 in the second and third quarters.

Reagan Whitlock scored 15 points, and Summer Williams added 11 for the Patriots.

The Crusaders (20-9) retook the lead at 41-39, but Wardlaw came right back and tied it at 41-41 with six seconds left in the game, setting up Ballard’s heroics.