Edward Eugene “Eddie” Bostic, 74, husband of Patricia G. Bostic, passed away peacefully on February 23, 2023 at his home.

He was born December 20, 1948 in Clinton, SC and was the son of the late Joseph Eugene “Gene” Bostic and Frances Louise Smith Bostic Setzler. Eddie wore many hats, best known as “Gampa”, Mr. Ed, Uncle Eddie and Jethro. He retired from Asten Johnson after 40 years of employment. His other retirement was his wife’s “Honey-Do” list of 53 years, 8 months, 20 days and 22 hours. Eddie proudly served his country as a US Army Veteran in the Vietnam War and was a member of the Lydia Mill Church of God.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter, Michele Bostic Taylor of Laurens, SC; a grandson, Patrick Eugene Haupfear of Clinton, SC; granddaughters, Melia Megan Haupfear (Justin) of Vancouver, WA and Kylan Olivia Haupfear of Greenville, SC; a brother Bobby Bostic (Mary Anne) of York, SC; sisters, Marion Hart (Timothy) of Whitmire, SC and Mollie Bostic of Hephzibah, GA; father-in-law, Bill Wyatt of Farmersville, TX; brothers-in-law, Jerry Fuller, Marion, NC and Tim Kirby (Wanda) of Danielsville, GA; sisters-in-law, Charleen Fuller of Clinton, SC and Karen Fuller of Garland, TX; former sisters-in-law, Judy Sellers of Monroe, NC, Rena Strawhorn of York, SC and Sherry Wilson of Cross Hill, SC; cousins, Deborah Kimble (Bobby), Aronette White (Billy) and Nelda Ashe all of York, SC; Chris Ozbirn, Buffie Ozbirn and Tommy Johnson all of Tuscumbia, AL, John and Daisy Smith of Abbeville; a special friend, Windsor Graham of Waterloo, SC and many nieces and nephews.

Eddie was predeceased in death in addition to his parents by a brother, James Bostic; a brother- in-law, Stanley Fuller; nieces, Crystal Bostic and Kimberly Grimes; mother-in-law, Ethel Wyatt; stepfather, Jimmy “Mudhole” Setzler and stepmother, Marie Bostic.

Funeral Services will be held at 3:00 PM, Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at the Gray Funeral Home Chapel of Clinton with Rev. Scott Wiggins, Rev Mark Entrekin and Rev. Randall Messick officiating. Burial with Military Honors will be at Pinelawn Memory Gardens following the service. The family will greet friends from 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Laurens County, PO Box 178, Clinton, SC 29325.

