Franklin, North Carolina

Anne Roper Hofrichter, 73, formerly of Laurens and widow of Scott Hofrichter passed away Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at Mission Hospital in Asheville, NC.

Born in Laurens, she was a daughter of the late George and Annie Rogers Bailey Roper. Mrs. Hofrichter retired from Laurens Commission of Public Works and was a member of First Baptist Church in Laurens. She loved music, Facebook, playing cards and her two grand puppies, Zeus and Dozer.

She is survived by a son, Gabe Hofrichter and wife Amanda of Franklin, NC; grandchildren, Bailey Hofrichter, Jacob Hofrichter and Valerie Brazzel; and great-grandchildren, Brian and Daniel Minor.

The family will receive friends at The Kennedy Mortuary from 5:30 to 7:30 pm on Thursday, March 2, 2023.

No other services are planned currently.

Memorials may be made to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals at www.aspca.org.

