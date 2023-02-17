Dateline – Laurens, South Carolina

Cornelia “Connie” Brown McKittrick, widow of G. W. “Bill” McKittrick, passed away on Friday, February 17, 2023, at her daughter’s home.

She was born in Laurens and was a daughter of the late Arthur Dewitt and Maggie Brown.

Ms. Connie loved many things, but if you knew her, you know her passion was crocheting. She crochet many Christmas and birthday gifts for many children. Ms. Connie was a member of the Ora ARP Church.

She is survived by her daughter, Dawn Nelson (James) of Clinton; grandsons, Aaron Nelson (Lizz) of Bluffton, and William Nelson of Clinton; two great-grandchildren, Annie and Tripp Nelson of Bluffton; and a sister, Barbara Moore of Laurens.

In addition to her husband and parents, Ms. Connie was predeceased by a daughter, Rhonda Pennington.

Funeral Services will be held on Sunday, February 19, 2023, at 2:30 PM, at the Ora ARP Church, with Rev. Sam Roper and Rev. Bill Blakely officiating. Burial will follow at the Ora ARP Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1:30 to 2:30 PM at the church.

The family thanks Hospice of Laurens County for their ongoing support. They would also like to thank Leslie Tallent and Kaylen McKittrick for all the wonderful care and comfort they provided to Ms. Connie.

The family will be at the home located at 174 AD Drive, Laurens, SC 29360.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Hospice of Laurens County, P. O. Box 178, Clinton, SC 29325, or to the Ora ARP Church, c/o Treasurer, 10776 Highway 308, Laurens, SC 29360.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.grayfuneralhome.com

Gray Funeral Home of Laurens is assisting the McKittrick family with arrangements.