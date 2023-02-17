Dateline – Waterloo, South Carolina

Curtis Randolph Sims, Jr. age 58, of Waterloo, passed away February 17, 2023, at Self Regional Hospital after a long battle with congestive heart failure.

He is survived by his mother, Julia Johnson Sims Daniel; his sisters, Stacy Bly Kight and Meredith Daniel; his brother-in-law, Richard Kight and his beloved puppy “Peanut”; and many aunts, uncles and cousins who will deeply miss him.

Curtis was predeceased by his father, Curtis (Randy) Randolph Sims, Sr. and his beloved stepfather, Wayne Daniel.

Curtis fought a courageous battle, fighting all the way with this debilitating disease. He was an avid memorabilia collector with an impressive collection of all things “Hot Wheels”, among many other things. Curtis loved spending time with his family, animals, music, history and art. He brought a tremendous amount of love and joy to his family, friends and everyone he touched. Curtis could always make you laugh with his hilarious quirky sense of humor.

No services are planned at this time. In Curtis’s memory, call or visit a friend, share a story, a kind word and a laugh.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his honor to the Laurens County Humane Society, 793 Poplar Street, Clinton, SC 29325 www.laurenshumane.org, or any other humane shelter or a charity of your choice.

