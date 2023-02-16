Gray Court, South Carolina

Royce “Gene” Spoone, age 85, of Gray Court, and husband of the late Sara “Sue” Buckner Spoone, passed away on Thursday, February 16, 2023, at Hospice of Laurens County Hospice House.

Born in Gray Court, he was a son of the late James Jay and Louise Hurley Spoone. Gene was raised by his father and step-mother, Lois Norris Hughes Spoone, after his mother passed away. He was a US Air Force Veteran and retired from Union Carbide. Gene was a member of Warrior Creek Baptist Church. He loved the outdoors; cutting grass and growing flowers were two of his specialties.

Surviving are his children, Freda Taylor, Maurice Spoone, and Becky Craigo, all of Gray Court; sister, Naomi Spoone Nelson (Wayne) of Gray Court; brother, John Milton Spoone of Gray Court; six grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and special friend, Shirley Garrett of Laurens.

In addition to his wife, mother, father, and step-mother, Gene was predeceased by a brother, Kenneth Hughes; two grandchildren, Michelle Taylor and Michael Scott Bingham; and one great-grandson, Jera-Michael Bagwell.

A memorial service will be held at 12:00 PM on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at Warrior Creek Baptist Church conducted by Rev. Bobby Howell and Chief Dexter Sharp. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Following the committal ceremony, the family will receive friends.

Honorary Pallbearers will be the Red Shirt Warriors.

The family will be at their respective homes.

Memorials may be made to Piedmont American Indian Association, Lower Cherokee Nation; or Warrior Creek Baptist Church; or Hospice of Laurens County.

