Clinton Police call off investigating into hotel death

The Clinton Police Department has halted a criminal investigation in the shooting death of a man found at the Quality Inn in Clinton.

The death is a presumed suicide.

According to information provided by the CPD, officers responded at 12:11 p.m. and found a male victim with a gunshot wound.

Laurens County EMS also responded and called the Laurens County Coroner’s Office.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The CPD initially sought leads while investigating the incident. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division aided with the investigation and processed the crime scene.

The body of another man was found last week in a Clinton park. Foul play is not currently suspected in that case.