Man shot, killed at Clinton hotel, suspect sought

Investigators from the Clinton Police Department are seeking a suspect in a shooting that occurred just after noon Tuesday at Quality Inn in Clinton.

According to information provided by the CPD, officers responded at 12:11 p.m. and found a male victim with multiple gunshot wounds.

Laurens County EMS also responded and called the Laurens County Coroner’s Office.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to a release from the CPD, the department is “currently investigating leads to develop a suspect. The Clinton PD believes this to be an isolated incident with no danger to the community.”

The Coroner’s Office had not publicly identified the victim late Tuesday evening.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is assisting with the investigation and processed the crime scene.

The shooting death was the second of 2023 in Laurens County and the second in three weeks. The first occurred in Gray Court on Jan. 24. The suspect in that shooting, Roy D. Irby, 35, of Gray Court turned himself into the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office five days after the shooting and is charged with murder.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Clinton Police Department at (864)833-7512 or CrimeStoppers at (864) 68-CRIME (682-7463).