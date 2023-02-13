Laurens, South Carolina

Amy Nixon Epperson Bishop, age 74, of Laurens, passed away on Monday, February 13, 2023, at her home.

Born in Anderson, she was the daughter of the late Julius M. Nixon and Cornelia E. Gunnin. Amy loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also enjoyed her cats.

Surviving are her children, Jeffrey Epperson (Rainett) of Irmo, Tracy Richards (Gene) of Laurens, Jennifer Henderson (Thomas Steele) of Laurens, and Todd Epperson of Columbia; grandchildren, Krystal Henderson, Justin Epperson (Salem), Nate Henderson (Mandy), Bailey Epperson (Andrew), Bryson Richards, and Daniel Richards; and great-grandchildren, Brendin Henderson, Carissa Butler, and Ta’liyah Ballard.

In addition to her parents, Amy was predeceased by her brother, Charles Robert “Bobby” Propes.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

The family will be at their respective homes.

Memorials may be made to a charity of one’s choice.

