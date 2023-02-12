Kenneth Baldwin

October 28, 1961- February 12, 2023

Kenneth J. Baldwin, 61, of Waterloo, SC, died Sunday, February 12, 2023, at his home.

Born in Coldwater, MS, he was a son of the late Kenneth Wayne Baldwin, and the late Cora Baldwin.

Kenneth was a United States Army Veteran, and later worked as a field service engineer for Honeywell Intelligrated for 30 years. Kenneth loved his job, traveling, fishing, and riding around on his pontoon.

He is survived by his wife, Pam Baldwin, his children, Casey Franks, of Hernando, MS, Brandi Franks, and Nicole Russel, of Independence, MS, stepchildren Dustin Ivey (Brittany), and Lindsey Kirby (Aaron). Along with 13 grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren. Kenneth is also survived by his siblings, Christy Baldwin, and Chad Baldwin, of Coldwater, MS, and his beloved miniature Australian Shepard, “Aussum”.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society,7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX, 75231.

The Standard Cremation & Funeral Center is serving the Baldwin family, and a message of condolence may be sent by visiting www.standardfuneralcenter.com.

