Mountville, South Carolina

William Michael “Big Mike” Bishop age 71 went home to be with the Lord Saturday, February 11, 2023.

He was born May 10, 1951 in Joanna and was the son of the late Harold and Naomi Hall Bishop.

Mike was a dedicated diesel mechanic with Carolina Concrete for 37 years. He loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman. If Mike wasn’t in the woods or on a pond, you could find him in his shop or garden.

Surviving are his son, William “Little Mike” Michael Bishop II, of Mountville; a daughter, Brandie Bishop of Mountville; sisters, Cynthia Beaty of Greenwood and Melissa Marshall of Clinton; grandchildren, Kodie Johnson, Cameron Bishop, and Brooke Gaffney; great grandchildren, Robbie, Lillian, Bryleigh and Ellee; a special friend SPP and his dog, Little Lady.

In addition to his parents he was predeceased by a brother-in-law, Larry Marshall and a nephew, Chandler Beaty.

Graveside services will be conducted Wednesday, Feb. 15th at 2:00 P.M. at Little River Dominick Presbyterian Church Cemetery, 8545 Hwy 56, Kinards, SC 29355 with Rev. Allie McNider officiating.

Mike’s body will be taken home, 4989 Mountville Rd, Mountville, SC 29370 where the family will receive friends from Tuesday afternoon until noon on Wednesday.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Hospice of Laurens County, PO Box 178, Clinton, SC 29325 of Little River Dominick Presbyterian Church, 8545 Hwy 56, Kinards, SC 29355.

Gray Funeral Home of Clinton is honored to be assisting the Bishop family.