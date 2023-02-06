Laurens, South Carolina

John Clinton Holder, age 92, of Laurens and husband of Catherine Roberts Holder, passed away on Monday, February 6, 2023, at his home.

Born in Clinton, he was a son of the late Normal Terrell and Elizabeth Emily Parsons Holder. A U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War, John retired from Lydia Mills and was a member of Union Baptist Church.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by: his children, Deborah Cummings (David) of Laurens, Robert “Danny” Holder of Clinton, and Kathy Holder Taylor (Donald) of West Union; grandchildren, Josie Parker, Michael Cummings, and Brooke Veal; seven great grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren; and special nieces, Crystal Lewis Hamby (Chuck) and Nena Roberts Webster both of Laurens.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by: son, Darrell Allen Holder; brothers, Norman Holder and Doc Holder; and his sisters, Mary Holder and Ruth Holder Ammons.

Memorial services will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at Union Baptist Church conducted by Rev. Heath Bowie. The family will receive friends in the sanctuary immediately following the memorial service.

A private burial will be held at M.J. Dolly Cooper Veterans Cemetery with Military Honors.

The family will be at the home of Crystal Hamby, 120 E. Peninsula Drive, Laurens.

Memorials may be made to Union Baptist Church, 536 Old Quaker Church Road, Laurens, SC 29360.

