Jacquelyn Renee’ Glover, 48, of Washington, DC passed away February 6, 2023 . A “Celebration of Life” service will be held in the Chapel of Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg. The Reverend Dr. Stanley Rivers officiating. Burial will follow in Belleville Memorial Gardens. Viewing for the public will begin at 2:00pm on Friday, February 17, 2023. The Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.’s “Ivy Beyond the Wall” Ceremony and Reflections will begin at 6:00pm in the funeral home Chapel.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions. Masks are required for persons attending all events.

Jacquelyn was born June 10, 1974, in Albany, New York. She was the daughter of Dr. Lillie Beasley Glover and the late Major (Ret.) Herman W. Glover, JR. She grew up in Orangeburg, SC as a member of Williams Chapel AME Church and an affiliate of Evening Light Church of God in Laurens, SC. She joined First Baptist Church of Glen Arden in Upper Marlboro Maryland after relocation to Washington, DC. Jacquelyn attended the Child Development Learning Center and Felton Laboratory School on the campus of SC State University. After graduation from Wilkinson High School, she attended North Carolina A&T State University, Greensboro, NC and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Architectural Engineering. Additional educational preparation includes a Business Leadership Development Certificate from John Hopkins University, Baltimore, MD; and a Master of Science degree in Engineering/Construction Engineering Management, The Catholic University of America, Washington, DC.

Jacquelyn spent 26 years working on several types of engineering and architectural projects. She served in the construction realm in leadership roles such as principal (CEO), partner, managing director, project manager, senior facilities engineer, as well as architectural engineering coordinator for private and public sector clients. She was a business development professional and a construction manager at heart. Her current position was Vice President, Business Development, Delon Hampton Associates, Chartered, Washington, DC/Baltimore, MD/Silver Springs, MD.

Jacquelyn was an exceptional daughter, godchild, niece, cousin, and friend. As we move out of our unhappy “state-of-mind” which followed her sudden departure, we have found comfort in knowing that she left a huge footprint that will last a lifetime.

Jacquelyn was preceded by her father-Herman W. Glover, Jr., godfather, Rudolph R. Glover, and grandparents.

In lieu of flowers, memorials for an Endowed Scholarship in Jacquelyn’s name may be sent to: Ms. Joscelyne Brazile, North Carolina A&T State University, Dowdy Adm. Building, Suite 400, 1601 E. Market St., Greensboro, NC 27411 or Dr. Lillie B. Glover, 1350 Ward Lane, NE, Orangeburg, SC 29118.

