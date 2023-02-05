County to get input on Comprehensive Plan update

Laurens County leaders have scheduled a series of meetings over the next month to receive input from residents as it updates it’s decade-old Comprehensive Plan.

“This is going to give us the best vision of what the citizens of Laurens County desire along with a professional outside opinion using that information,” said Laurens County Administrator Thomas Higgs. “People will be able to help decide the quality of life we want and the things we want.”

Blake Sanders, president of Studio Main and the mayor of West Pelzer, will be in charge of the meetings and updating the Comprehensive Plan after they are completed.

Sanders’ Studio Main is a firm specializing in the “implementation of strategic master plans, corridors, greenways, parks and trail systems” that was founded in 2016.

The “drop-in” styled meetings will be held at community fire stations across the county.

“People can come out and share their vision of what they want the county to look like going forward,” Higgs said.

Land-use planning, growth and development are among the subjects expected to be addressed in the meetings.

Each meeting is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. and last until around 6 p.m.

Here is a list of the meetings with dates and locations:

– Feb. 13: Gray Court Fire Department

– Feb. 15: Hickory Tavern Fire Department

– Feb. 20: Laurens County Fire Department, Station 21

– Feb. 22: Cross Hill Fire Department, Station 4

– Feb. 23: Western Laurens Fire Department, Station 2

– Feb. 27: Joanna Fire Department

– Feb. 28: Renno Fire Department

– March 2: Clinton Fire Department Station 1/Headquarters

– March 6: Laurens County Fire Department, Fountain Inn

Higgs said online surveys will be available for anyone who cannot make it to a meeting in person.

Laurens County Council members thought the nine meetings and online surveys were the best vehicles for residents to have their voices heard, Higgs said.

“We’re going to overlay maps and overlay data and use the two and then make it a reality,” he said. “It’s truly the road map for us going forward.”