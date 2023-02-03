Gray Court, South Carolina

Lynda Joy King, age 69, of Gray Court, passed away on February 3, 2023, at Laurens County Hospital.

Born in Sarasota Florida, she was the daughter of the late Clarence E Underwood and the late Joyce Cobb, both of New York.

She was predeceased by her husband Mark King, her stepmom June Underwood, and her sister Wanda Underwood.

Surviving are her son, Jeremy King (Sheena), daughter Jennifer Gordon (Bobby), and daughter Jamie Burnette. Also surviving are her sisters Merry Sampson (Sam), and Cindy Sampson (Wendell), her brother Timothy Underwood (Jackie), and her 6 grandchildren; Blake and Brant King, Rion and Alexia Gordon, and Shawn and Constance Burnette.