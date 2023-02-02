Hickory Tavern, South Carolina

William Arthur “Billy” Jenkins, III, age 79, of Hickory Tavern, and husband of Brenda Joyce Gaylord Jenkins, passed away on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at his home.

Born in Ridgeland, SC, he was a son of William Arthur Jenkins, Jr. and Lawanda Lola Carter Jenkins. Billy was raised by his loving grandparents, William Arthur Jenkins, Sr. and Isabel Solomon Jenkins. He was a US Army Veteran of the Vietnam era and retired as a Merchant Marine with Exxon Mobile. Billy was a member of Friendship Presbyterian Church in Hickory Tavern.

Surviving in addition to his wife are his daughter, Samantha Jenkins Amick (Chad) of Woodruff; sister, Margaret Ann Jenkins Rodgers (George) of Clemson; his granddaughter, Georgia Elizabeth Amick; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and grandparents, Billy was predeceased by his two brothers, Robert Eugene Jenkins and Charles Allen Jenkins; sister, Mary Elizabeth Jenkins; and his niece, Amanda Gail Jenkins.

A memorial service will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, February 10, 2023, at Friendship Presbyterian Church conducted by Dr. Robert D. Cathcart, Jr. and Chaplain Mike Miller. The family will receive friends immediately following the memorial service.

A graveside service will be held at 4:00 PM on Friday, February 10, 2023, at Grahamville Cemetery in Ridgeland, SC.

The family will be at the residence.

Memorials may be made to The Church of the Holy Trinity, 2718 Bees Creek Road, Ridgeland, SC 29936, Friendship Presbyterian Church, 2094 Neely Ferry Road, Laurens, SC 29360, or Amedisys Hospice, 250 Commonwealth Drive, Greenville, SC 29615.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.