Blue Hose football adds 30 on National Signing Day

Presbyterian football’s rebuilding effort continued Wednesday with 30 additions to the 2023 football recruiting class of second-year head coach Steve Englehart.

“This recruiting class addresses many of our needs on the field to help us morph into the program that we envision, and we will continue to search for young men that fit within our culture,” Englehart said.

While the Blue Hose compete in the non-scholarship FCS Division I Pioneer Football League, PC is able to put together financial aid packages for players.

PC has gone 3-19 over its last two seasons.

“We are thrilled about this new group of student-athletes that have chosen to be a part of Blue Hose nation” Englehart said. “This group of young men will add to the 13 midyear enrollees that we acquired in the early signing day period in December.

“There are so many people that put in a tremendous amount of work to make a day like today happen. A huge thank you deserves to go out to our coaches and staff, administration, admissions, financial aid, faculty, and sports information.”

PC’s incoming class, including the signees from the December period, has representatives from eight different states – South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, Texas, Ohio, West Virginia, and California.

Here is a list of PC signees from Wednesday:

Jermichel Ambrose

6’2; 180; WR

Augusta, Ga. / Westside HS

Selected Presbyterian because of a “great academic fit and the perfect spot for me to work and get better at the sport I love”…His uncle has been the biggest influence growing up…Hobbies include working out…Holds a 37-inch vertical leap…Was a member of A&B Honor Roll at Westside High School…Intends to major in Sports Medicine.

Zian Attawalla

6’3; 290; OL

Coconut Creek, Fla. / Monarch HS

Chose the Blue Hose because of the “fantastic academics and rising football program, along with the great connection I’ve already established with the coaches”…Recorded a 4.7 GPA at Monarch High School while a member of the Cambridge Program…Hobbies include selling shoes…Intends to major in Computer Science.

Komani Beneby

5’10; 160; WR

Fort Lauderdale, Fla. / Cardinal Gibbons HS

Totaled 10 touchdowns and nearly 700 yards over the past two seasons of his prep career…Runs a 4.5-second 40-yard dash, choosing PC because it “felt right”…Was a three-time honor roll recipient at Cardinal Gibbons High School…His mother has been the biggest influence growing up, giving him “the best life advice and motivation to be the best I can be”…Intends to major in Business Management.

J.J. Coleman

6’1; 216; LB

Matthews, N.C. / David W. Butler HS

Selected as an all-state performer and three-time all-conference member while also spending time with the track & field program at David W. Butler High School…His mother has been his biggest influence, as “she always stuck to what she believed”…Held a 3.58 GPA during his prep career, choosing PC because “it was the best place all-around for my commitment”…Intends to major in Philosophy.

Marcello Coleman

6’3; 600; OL

Jacksonville, Fla. / Atlantic Coast HS

Chose Presbyterian because “I loved the family environment that the school has to offer”…His brother has been the biggest influence on his life…Intends to major in Business.

Lawton Cox

5’11; 210; LB

Johns Creek, Ga. / Chattahoochee HS

Was a two-year honor roll recipient at Chattahoochee High School, earning All-Region second team accolades…His father, Kevin Cox, was a member of the Blue Hose football team from 1992-97, becoming Lawton’s biggest influence growing up…Hobbies include weight lifting…He chose PC to “build on the legacy that my dad established”, intending to major in Engineering or Business.

Thompson Defhommes

6’0; 175; DB

Naples, Fla. / Naples HS

Decided to enroll at Presbyterian because of “the great atmosphere and welcoming mentality of the coaches”…His biggest influence growing up has been his mother, because “she is my biggest inspiration”…Intends to major in Business Management.

Jacob Deller

6’0; 175; WR

Charlotte, N.C. / Charlotte Catholic HS

Chose PC because “the campus has a distinct family feel, along with an environment that I instantly loved”…His biggest influence has been his father, because “he always pushed me on and off the field, having a work ethic that has always inspired me”…Intends to major in Business Marketing.

Keith Elmore

6’0; 190; DB

Summerville, S.C. / Summerville HS

Was All-Region and All-Low County while at Summerville High, reaching A-honor roll status…Participated in track and field and basketball over his prep tenure as well…His mother and father have been his biggest influence, citing “they always push me to do my best”…Hobbies include hunting and fishing…Intends to major in Civil Engineering.

Willard Ferrell

6’2; 150; DB

Miami, Fla. / Miami Killian Senior HS

Landed at Presbyterian “thanks to the coaching staff who made me feel like family”…His biggest influence growing up has been his mother…Also participated in track and field while at Miami Killian Senior High School…His cousin, Jakob Ferrell, was a collegiate athlete at UMass…Intends to major in Engineering.

Constantine Gandis

5’11; 228; K/P

Greenville, S.C. / Christ Church Episcopal School

Gained the distinction of Palmetto State Specialist of the Year with an 80% touchback rate on kickoffs and a 9-of-11 mark in field goal attempts…Was a two-time All-Region and All-County recipient, collecting an All-State nod for good measure…Gained the honor roll list in his prep career on three occasions, choosing PC because of its “great blend of academics and athletics”…His brother, Cliff Gandis, played football at Georgia Tech from 2018-21…Hobbies include golf and fishing…Intends to take on a dual-degree in Physics and Engineering.

Jacob Gardner

6’4; 275; OL

Baxley, Ga. / Appling County HS

Was an All-Region first team recipient at Appling County High School, where he will soon graduate Magnum Cum Laude…Earned All-Region honorable mention as a junior, making his way to the state semifinal round in back-to-back years…Balanced football duties with a baseball tenure, finishing his prep career as an AP bronze scholar…Intends to major in Engineering.

Jakari Geter

5’11; 172; DB

Lawndale, N.C. / Burns HS

Was a member of the National Honors Society and AB Honor Roll at Burns High School…Selected Presbyterian because it presents “a great opportunity to develop and grow as a person”…His greatest influence has been his father, because “he was always there to help and guide me to become the person I am today”…Intends to major in Business.

Jake Greule

6’6; 290; DL

Folsom, Calif. / Folsom HS

Chose to enroll with the Blue Hose because “I felt welcome as soon as I stepped foot on campus. I instantly felt this is the place I want to be for the next four years”…His father, James Greule, played football at Oregon State, while Jason Fisk (his second cousin) played at Stanford before embarking on a 13-year career in the NFL with five different franchises…His youngest second cousin, Tucker Fisk, spent all four years of his college tenure at Stanford and is currently a tight end for the Atlanta Falcons…Intends to major in History.

Collin Hurst

5’10; 160; QB

Davie, Fla. / Western HS

Was an All-County caliber player for all four years at Western High School, leveling up to All-State status as a senior…Named the 2021 Broward County Offensive Player of the Year, choosing PC because of the “different environment from home and rising athletic programs”…His biggest influence has been his father, who “taught me how to play the sport, which enabled me to fall in love with the game”…Intends to major in Journalism/Communication.

Zihaire Jackson

6’3; 215; LB

Charleston, S.C. / Porter Gaud HS

Juggled his football duties with track and field, lacrosse, and basketball while at Porter Gaud High School…Landed All-Conference and All-State honors with multiple championships across all four sports he competed in…Landed at PC because “it has a great campus and educational pride. I believe my four years in Clinton will be life-changing”…Hobbies include playing piano and drums…Intends to major in Biology.

Chris Johnson

5’10; 170; ATH

Greenville, S.C. / St. Joseph’s Catholic School

After earning 2021’s Comeback Player of the Year distinction, he garnered an All-Region selection last fall as a two-time team and offensive MVP…Was a track and field standout as well at St. Joseph’s Catholic School…Relatives David Johnson (Washington State), Rootbeer Johnson (South Carolina), and DJ Jones (Ole Miss) all played football at the collegiate level, the latter currently a member of the Denver Broncos…Intends to major in Business Administration and Management.

Raymond McCray

6’2; 215; LB

Fayetteville, N.C. / Seventy-First HS

Was an All-Conference and All-State performer at Seventy-First High School, concluding his prep stint as an honor student…Chose to enroll at PC because “all the coaches believe in me to contribute to the program and become a better person while I’m in school”…Intends to major in Engineering.

Mackenzie Mikko

5’8; 175; K/P

Newnan, Ga. / The Heritage School

Named the Coweta County Special Teams Player of the Year alongside a three-time All-County and All-Region prep career…Was an All-State player as a senior while also a standout on The Heritage School soccer team…Set the all-time county record with a 50-yard field goal make…Juggled playing duties with a responsibility as treasurer of the National Honor Society…Chose PC because “the coaching staff was all in for me”…His father, Michael Mikko, played soccer at Clayton State…Intends to major in Accounting and Business Management.

Kenneth Odugba

6’0; 245; DL

Gastonia, N.C. / Forest View HS

Jalen Patrick

6’0; 175; ATH

Hephzibah, Ga. / Hephzibah HS

Totaled over 5,000 yards and 44 touchdowns at Hephzibah High School, earning All-Region status all four seasons beside an All-State honorable mention plaudit in consecutive years…Named the 2022 Offensive Player of the Year while also enjoying numerous accolades in track and field, basketball, and baseball…Was a member of National Honor Society and A/B Honor Roll…Relatives include notable NFL standouts Chris Johnson and Darius Slay…Chose to enroll at PC because “the environment was so inviting and I immediately noticed the bond between the coaches and athletes”.

J.T. Patton

5’11; 175; DB

Mount Holly, N.C. / Mountain Island Charter School

Recorded 65 tackles, 30 pass deflections, and two interceptions on his way to consecutive All-Conference selections at Mountain Island Charter School…Was an equally impressive performer in track and field while also becoming a member of National Honor Society…His biggest influence has been his mother, “always my number one supporter”…Intends to major in Kinesiology.

J.D. Robinson

5’11; 180; LB

Rock Hill, S.C. / Legion Collegiate Academy

Accumulated 144 combined tackles over his final two seasons at Legion Collegiate Academy, a member of both Honor Roll and National Beta Club…Relatives include notable NFL alumni Gerald Dixon (1993-2001) and Chris Hope (2002-2012)…Selected Presbyterian because “they were the first to recognize my skills and abilities on the field”…Intends to major in Sports Management.

Frankie Santiago

5’10; 160; WR

Melbourne, Fla. / Melbourne HS

Wrapped up his senior campaign with 42 receptions for 743 yards and six TD’s, enough to land an All-County distinction at Melbourne High School…An honor roll member during his prep tenure, he chose PC because it “felt like home to me”…His father was his biggest influence growing up, “pushing me on and off the field to be a better person and athlete”…Intends to major in Business Management.

Hunter Satterfield

5’11; 168; ATH

Due West, S.C. / Dixie HS

Was an All-State, All-Region, and All-County player at Dixie High School, competing with the baseball and basketball teams as well during his prep stint…A member of National Honor Society and Beta Club…Chose the Blue Hose because it is “the best fit to continue my academic and athletic career”…Intends to major in Engineering.

Landing Sauls

6’4; 265; OL

Myrtle Beach, S.C. / Myrtle Beach HS

Selected PC because of the “great coaching staff that has already sold me on what the program is building, not to mention the excellent education and great location”…His father has been his biggest influence in life…National Honor Society and Beta Club member at Myrtle Beach High School…Intends to major in Business Administration.

Jacob Thornton

6’3; 275; DL

Orlando, Fla. / Jones HS

Received Outstanding Academic Achievement Cum Laude and National Society of High School Scholars at Jones High School…Hobbies include fishing, weightlifting, and spending time with family and friends…His grandfather, Joe Eutsey, played semi-professional football for the Pierce County Bengals in Tacoma, Washington and the Washington County Grisleys in Portland, Oregon…Intends to major in Sports Management.

Jamil Tucker

6’0; 170; DB

Raleigh, N.C. / Cardinal Gibbons HS

Captured the 2021 State Championship at Cardinal Gibbons High School, going on to notch an All-Conference nod with 70 combined tackles and five interceptions over the past two years…Named to the A/B Honor Roll during his prep career, choosing PC because “I admired the love I received when I first began to speak with the coaching staff”…Intends to major in Business Management.

Jalyn Turner

5’10; 200; LB

Clearwater, Fla. / Calvary Christian HS

Was a member of the Honor Roll, Math Honors Society, and American Sign Language Honors Society at Calvary Christian High School…Chose Presbyterian because “I really enjoyed the location and environment that the staff provides”…His father has been his biggest influence growing up, “inspiring me to play the game of football”.

Gabe Whittington

6’0; 260; DL

Bradenton, Fla. / IMG Academy

Landed at Presbyterian due to “the feeling that I can excel here given the reputation of the school’s academics and coaching staff”…Hobbies include weightlifting, hunting, and fishing…Intends to major in Sports Medicine.