John Joseph Herron, Jr., age 69, widower of Sylvia Herron, passed away Tuesday, January 31, 2023 peacefully at his daughter’s home.

He was born April 19, 1953 in Aiken, SC and was the son of the late John Joseph Herron, Sr. and the late Frances Sheppard Herron. He was a lifelong and proud plumber who loved to tinker and fix things. His greatest joy in life was being Papa to his four cherished grandchildren.

Mr. Herron is survived by his daughter, Pamela Herron Byrd (Tim Byrd); his grandchildren, Kaitlin Abigail Wainright, Warrant Officer Samuel Jason Wainright (fiancée, Andrea), Elijah Duane Byrd, and John-Isaac Malachai Byrd; his very special friend, more like his brother, Jimmy Steadman; his lady friend as he called her, Penny Sellars; the mother of his children. Margie G. Walker; and his sister, niece, and nephew.

In addition to his parents and his wife, he was preceded in death by his son, John William Herron.

