Laurens, South Carolina

Mary Joyce Sims Hudson, age 89, of Laurens, and widow of Thomas Aubrey Hudson, passed away on Monday, January 30, 2023, at Hospice of Laurens County Hospice House.

Born in Lancaster County, she was a daughter of the late Curtis and Elsie Faulkenberry Sims. Joyce was co-owner of Sharon’s Flower Shop for many years. She was a member of Lucas Avenue Baptist Church and the Red Hat Society. Joyce loved gardening and spoiling her dogs.

Surviving are her grandchildren, John Cody Hudson of Simpsonville, SC, Andrew Woods (Olivia) of Comer, GA, and Dr. Misty Woods-Corcoran (Daniel) of Hillsborough, NC; eight great-grandchildren; and her daughter-in-law, Kathy Hoffman of Mauldin, SC.

In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Hudson was predeceased by her son, Johnny Hudson; brother, Randy Sims, and sister, Frances Sims Johnson.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at Lucas Avenue Baptist Church with burial following in Forest Lawn Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to Lucas Avenue Baptist Church, 101 Lucas Avenue, Laurens, SC 29360 or to Hospice of Laurens County, PO Box 178, Clinton, SC. 29325.

