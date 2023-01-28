Laurens, South Carolina

Taylor Cole Tisdale, 18, of Laurens, left this earth to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Saturday, January 28, 2023. He was the son of Daniel and Vinnie Tisdale of Laurens and Tiffany and Daniel Lloyd of Jamestown, TN.

Born in Spartanburg, Taylor was an active member of New Horizon Baptist Church and had a heart for mission work. He was to graduate, June 1, 2023, from Clinton High School where he played football and had so many friends. He also had plans to attend Coastal Carolina University in the fall. He also loved trucks, fishing and loud music.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his siblings, Kelly Tisdale, Austin Tisdale, Camron Tisdale, Bradley Tisdale, Nolan Lloyd, Hannah Lloyd, Trace Wicker and Sawyer Wicker; grandparents, Trina Stevens, Debora Petty, Kenneth Tisdale, Jeff and Ashley Harvey and Teresa Lloyd; a host of aunts, uncles, great-grandparents, cousins, and friends; and an amazing girlfriend, Gracie Baker.

Taylor is predeceased by: Jackie Petty, Stuart and Judy Stevens, Carl Powell, Tina Oliver Voiles, Harold Lloyd, and Claudia Gresham.

The funeral service will be held, Sunday, February 5, 2023, at 3:00 PM, at First Baptist Church of Laurens, conducted by Pastor Steve Elders and Pastor Jack Elders. Visitation will be held at The Kennedy Mortuary, Saturday, February 4, 2023, from 5:00 until 8:00 PM.

The family will be at 254 Racetrack Road, Laurens, SC 29360.

Memorials may be made to the charity of one’s choice.

Condolences can be expressed to the family at www.thekennedymortuary.com.

