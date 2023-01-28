CHS senior killed in 2-car collision

A Clinton High School senior and member of the Red Devils football team was killed in a two-car vehicle accident on East Jerry Road in Laurens just after midnight Saturday morning.

Tyler Tisdale, 18, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, Tisdale was traveling on East Jerry Road in a 2002 Chevrolet pickup when he ran off the side of the road, over-corrected, crossed the center line and was struck on the passenger side of the pickup by a 2009 Lincoln sedan.

The driver of the Lincoln was injured and airlifted to a Greenville hospital.

“Praying for strength, healing and peace for the Tisdale family,” Clinton head coach Corey Fountain wrote on his Twitter feed. “Taylor will always be a part of our Red Devil family.”

In the hours following the crash, condolences began to pour in on social media to the Tisdale and Red Devil families. Laurens Academy, Laurens District High, Broome and Union County among others used their social media presences to reach out to the Tisdale family and the Red Devil football program.

“We are sorry for your tragic loss,” Laurens District High coaches posted on the Raiders’ Twitter feed. “We are praying for your players, coaches and the entire Red Devil community.”

“Our prayers go out to (Clinton High) football,” coaches from Union County football Tweeted.

Tisdale was a linebacker/running back for the Red Devils and wore No. 42 this past season.

“The Clinton football family appreciates all the prayers and kind words coming in from all over,” the Red Devil Twitter feed responded. “Taylor was a special young man. He will be missed dearly and will always be a part of of this family. We thank you and ask that you continue to keep his family at home in your prayers.