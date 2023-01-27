Maiden, North Carolina

Nellie Sue Rose, 92, of Maiden passed away on Friday, January 27, 2023 at Carolina Caring of Newton. She was born in Pickens County, SC on December 12, 1930 to Della Roper and Noah Bascombe Evatt. She and her two sisters and two brothers grew up in Laurens, SC where she loved playing basketball in school there. In Laurens, she met the love of her life, Alvin Wesley Rose from Maiden, and they married in 1949. She worked for the family business, E.F. Rose & Company in Maiden for 51 years before retiring in 2000. She loved to play golf and was the Ladies Club Champion at Glen Oaks Country Club in Maiden in the early 70’s. She loved to paint watercolors and oils and was a seamstress. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Maiden.

She is survived by two sons, Alvin Rose, Jr. and his wife Cindy Rose of Hickory, NC and Eddie Rose II of Newton, NC; one daughter, Allyson Rose of Maiden, NC; 3 grandchildren, Carrie Rose (Gene), Jonathan Rose and Hannah Rose (Keith); 7 great grandchildren, Christyan, James, Jillyanne, Dylan, Alona, Raelyn and Lucas and 3 great, great grandchildren, Xavious, Jocelyn and Adrian.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Della and Noah Evatt; husband, Alvin Wesley Rose; granddaughter, Cassandra Jean Barnes of Hickory; sisters, Margaret Crowe of Clinton, SC, Helen Spearman of Ellijay, Georgia, nephew, John Robert Spearman of Ellijay, Georgia; brother, David Evatt and Bobby Evatt of Laurens, SC.

Funeral Services will be announced at a later date.

Online condolences may be made at: www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com.

Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia, NC (704) 864-5144 is serving the family.