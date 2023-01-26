Sports Extra: Red Devils overtake Yellowjackets in Region 4-3A standings

Clinton avenged its only Region 4-3A loss Tuesday with a 57-49 victory over visiting Union County and remained atop the conference standings.

The Red Devils (13-5 overall, 4-1 region) overcame a game-high 23 points from Union County’s Ja Raylen Gregory with a balanced scoring attack. Quay Ryant and Tushawon Richardson scored 14 points apiece and Wil Stewart pitched in 12 to lead Clinton.

“A huge win,” said Clinton head coach Eddie Romines. “Union was a tough opponent. We played good defense all night, rebounded well and we were shop on offense most of the game.”

Clinton is in first place in the region with three games left. The Yellowjackets fell to 13-9 overall and 3-2 in region play.

Red Devils dominate Yellowjackets, 43-7

Clinton’s Mylayja Thompson led the way with 16 points, easily outscoring the visiting Yellowjackets on her own in the lopsided Region 4-3A victory.

Bryanna Belton added 10 points for the Red Devils, who improved to 12-6 overall and 3-2 in region play. Union County fell to 1-14 and 0-4.

“Great defensive effort from all,” said Clinton head coach John Gardner. “Great energy from start to finish.”

High Point Academy sweeps Raiders

High Point Academy defeated visiting Laurens in a non-region game Friday night despite 18 points from LDHS center Zoe Young.

High Point easily won the contest 71-34.

In boys action, High Point held on for a 69-61 win over the Raiders. Three LDHS players scored in double figures behind Ty Johnson’s team-high 19 points. Tylan Fowler added 13 and Devon Redd 12 as the Raiders fell to 5-13 overall.

High Point’s Ali Kahn led all scorers with 30 points, which included six 3-pointers on the night.

Greenwood Christian takes 2 from LA

The Hawks doubled up on visiting Laurens Academy in the second quarter and held on for a 53-49 victory over the Crusaders Tuesday night.

LA was outscored 15-7 in the pivotal second quarter. Greenwood’s Ty Kennedy scored a game-high 23 points. Buddy Baker led LA with 17 points, and Braydon Burke added 12 in the non-region contest.

The Crusaders fell to 12-11 overall.

In the girls game, Greenwood Christian easily handled LA, 59-17. Olivia Huck scored 7 points for the Crusaders, and Abby Summey led the Hawks with 16.

LA fell to 11-9 overall.

Pember, Bulldogs down Blue Hose

Drew Pember, a 6-11 forward and Tennessee transfer, scored 48 points to lead UNC Asheville to an 88-80 win over visiting Presbyterian Wednesday night.

It was the eighth straight loss for the Blue Hose, who fell to 5-17 overall and 1-8 in the Big South Conference. The Bulldogs improved to 16-6 overall and 8-1 in conference play.

Pember hit 8 of 10 3-point attempts for half his total and was 12 of 13 from the foul line.

Freshman guard Jalen Forrest led PC with a career-high 26 points, hitting 5 of 6 3-point attempts. Terrell Ard Jr. added 17 points for the Blue Hose.

PC hosts Winthrop at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Neira, Cunill lead way in Blu Hose win

Presbyterian’s two Spaniards led the way in Wednesday’s 67-53 victory over visiting UNC Asheville.

Guard Mara Neira scored a game-high 17 points and Nuria Cunill grabbed 13 rebounds with 4 points off the bench as PC bounced back from a last-second loss at Longwood on Saturday. Both Cunill and Neira are from Spain.

PC outscored the Bulldogs 44-14 in the paint.

PC (9-11 overall, 5-4 Big South) also got 11 points off the bench from Laila Grant and 10 points from Tilda Sjokvist.

McKinley Brooks-Sumpter also scored 17 for the Bulldogs (6-14, 2-7).

PC travels to Winthrop Saturday.

SPORTS NOTES: The Presbyterian College softball team was picked to finish second in the Big South this season in the preseason coaches’ poll. Senior pitcher Jenna Green was selected as the preseason Pitcher of the Year. The Blue Hose begin their season at home on Feb. 10 against Toledo. . . . Former Laurens District High head football coach and athletic director Bobby Ivey has been named to the S.C. Athletic Administrators Association Hall of Fame class for 2023. The induction ceremony is set for March 12 in Charleston. . . . The Eastside wrestling team has clinched the Region 2-4A championship, giving the Eagles 31 consecutive region titles. Laurens heads to the Region 2-4A tournament next week at Eastside.