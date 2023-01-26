SLED: Christmas incident at Whitten Center leads to arrests

The S.C. Law Enforcement Division (SLED) said Thursday that its agents had arrest two former Whitten Center Employees.

Both people were arrested on charges associated with the abuse or neglect of a vulnerable adult.

Lila Denise Kerson, 37, is charged with abuse of a vulnerable adult; and Lasheba Tijaundra Turner, 31, is charged with failure to report abuse, neglect of a vulnerable adult.

Kerson and Turner were booked into the Johnson Detention Center.

According to a report provided by SLED, Kerson pushed a Whitten Center client to the ground and then kicked and stomped the person’s head. She later is accused of bending the person’s finger back in the incident that occurred on Christmas Day.