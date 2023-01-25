LPD, SLED makes pair of drug arrests in Laurens
Two men were arrested on multiple drug and weapons charges by the Laurens Police Department on Friday.
The LPD and S.C. Law Enforcement Division (SLED) SWAT teams executed search warrants at two residences on Holmes Street. Kurt Thompson, 35, and Kenyatti Abney, 22, were arrested and booked into the Laurens County Detention Center.
According to the LPD, police seized counter-surveillance equipment, 6.75 pounds of maurijuana/THC products, 15 LSD tabs, 20 Schedule 3-4 Narcotic pills, 10 grams of Psilocyin mushrooms, 6 grams of methamphetamine, a rifle and a sawed-off shotgun at 309 Holmes Street.
Thompson now faces seven related drug charges, including possession with intent to distribute meth within close proximity to a playground, park or school.
At 300 Holmes Street, police seized pressed pills containing Fentanyl and a gun with extended magazines.