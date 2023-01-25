Mountville, South Carolina

Harold Lee Smith, 88, of Mountville and loving husband of Joan Burgess Smith left his earthly home and entered into his heavenly home on Wednesday, January 25, 2023.

Born in Laurens County, he was a son of the late Carl Telford and Myrtle Teague Smith. Mr. Smith was a US Army veteran and was stationed in Germany and France. He worked with Smith Pontiac Cadillac for 23 years and retired with the Bailey Plant after 15 years of service. He was a faithful member of Temple Baptist Church where he was a former deacon, sang in the church choir and was a church bus driver for many years. He loved to farm and was a member of the Laurens Cattelmen’s Association.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by: his twin brother, Carroll Smith of Laurens; sister-in-law, Lucille Smith of Laurens; and many loving nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by a stepmother, Sudie Morris Smith; his brothers and their spouses, Bill and Ethel Smith, Maurice Smith, Merle and Wilma Smith and Charles Smith; and another sister-in-law, Iris Smith.

Funeral services will be 2:00 pm Monday, January 30, 2023, at Temple Baptist Church conducted by Rev. David Johnston with burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery with Military Honors. The family will receive friends in the sanctuary one hour prior to the service.

The family will be at the home.

Memorials may be made to Temple Baptist Church, P.O. Box 107, Laurens, SC 29360.

Condolences can be expressed to the family at www.thekennedymortuary.com.

