Half Staff Notice – Monterey Park, California, Victims

The President of the United States has issued a proclamation to display the flag of the United States at half-staff until sunset on January 26, 2023, as a mark of respect for the victims of the senseless acts of violence perpetrated on January 21, 2023, in Monterey Park, California.

Accordingly, the Governor directs that flags atop the State Capitol be flown at half-staff until sunset on January 26, 2023, and the Governor requests that the flags over state buildings and buildings of the political subdivisions of this State similarly be flown at half-staff for this purpose.